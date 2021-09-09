Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF accounts for 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period.

PZD stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

