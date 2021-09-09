Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.76. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Leju during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.