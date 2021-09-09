Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “
NYSE LEJU opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.76. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
