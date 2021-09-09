Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,718 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

