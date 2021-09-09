Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 877.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

