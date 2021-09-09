Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.