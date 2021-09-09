Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 106.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

