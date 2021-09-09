Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

