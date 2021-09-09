Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

