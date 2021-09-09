Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 803 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NYSE:WM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

