LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $211,619.25 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005853 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008997 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

