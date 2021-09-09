Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.14

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 117403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

