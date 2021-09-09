LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

