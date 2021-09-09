LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
