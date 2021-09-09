Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

