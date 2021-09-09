Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.