Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

LMNR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

