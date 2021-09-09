Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post sales of $44.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the highest is $55.37 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $125.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $415.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,437,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.73. 5,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

