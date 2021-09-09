Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $475.78 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00007855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $475.78 million and $31.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

