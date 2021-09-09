Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

