Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 282,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 244,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

