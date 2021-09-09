Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

