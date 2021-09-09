Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.31. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

