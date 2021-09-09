Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

