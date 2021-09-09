Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $249.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.77. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

