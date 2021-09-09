Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 879.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,037,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,845,000 after buying an additional 931,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 248,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,451,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

