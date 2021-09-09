Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 81.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,875. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

