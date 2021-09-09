Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $19,205,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

