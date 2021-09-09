Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 212,083 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,083 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

