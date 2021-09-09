Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $33.61 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and $3,650.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

