Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.21.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.46.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

