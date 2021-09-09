Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.88.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

