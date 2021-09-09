LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,351.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $372,398.01 and $1,351.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003855 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

