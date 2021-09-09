Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,216 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $6,317.01.

On Thursday, June 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50.

NYSE:M opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

