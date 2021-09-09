Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 7,230 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $63,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.20. The stock had a trading volume of 67,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,402. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

