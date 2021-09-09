Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 2,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

