Madison Asset Management LLC Has $107.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $107,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,854. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

