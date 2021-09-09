Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $74,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.50. 33,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

