Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,781. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

