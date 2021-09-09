Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $84,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

