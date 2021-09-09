MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.22.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 303.55. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

