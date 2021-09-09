MahaDAO Market Cap Hits $7.96 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00007047 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $830,506.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

