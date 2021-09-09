MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

