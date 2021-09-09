Mark D. Millett Sells 176,751 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

