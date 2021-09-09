Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 2.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.29% of Markel worth $47,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $7.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,255.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,483. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,197.79.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

