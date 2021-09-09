Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

