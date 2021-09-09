Martijn Hagman Sells 5,572 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PVH opened at $108.57 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.