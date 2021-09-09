Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $193,898.26 and approximately $31,058.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.85 or 0.07512132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

