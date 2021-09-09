Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $148.19

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.19, but opened at $167.03. Match Group shares last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 207,445 shares trading hands.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $741,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

