McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $102.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

