McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 21,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,539,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $528.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

