McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

MCK stock opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

